The Swdl
Despite Criticism, Ayush Ministry Plans to Begin Clinical Trials of Ayurvedic Herbs

There is currently no evidence that any alternative medicine cures or treats Covid19.

Anubhuti Matta
Apr 23, 2020
govt plans to conduct herb trials on people for covid19
Image Credit: Pngtree
