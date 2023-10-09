share
The Swdl
More Than 63% of Indian Women’s Cancer Deaths Were Preventable: Lancet Study

A feminist approach to cancer could save more than 800,000 lives across the globe, every single year, experts noted.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 27, 2023
women cancer
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

