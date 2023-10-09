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More Than 63% of Indian Women’s Cancer Deaths Were Preventable: Lancet Study

A feminist approach to cancer could save more than 800,000 lives across the globe, every single year, experts noted.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 27, 2023
women cancer
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BodiesHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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