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Switzerland Approves a Device for ‘Quick and Painless’ Assisted Suicide

While some called the “sarcophagus” a “gas chamber,” others remain critical as the device may “glorify” suicide.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 8, 2021
Switzerland assisted suicide device
Image Credits: Exit International via Swiss Info
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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