share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women, Younger People Are at Greater Risk of Developing Long Covid: Study

A large-scale study has documented 62 symptoms of long Covid — validating the experiences of millions struggling with it.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 27, 2022
are women at greater risk of long covid
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related