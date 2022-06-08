share
The Swdl
For Long Covid Patients, Support Groups Address the Limitations of Medicine

“Long Covid support groups make healing possible by validating people’s experiences even in absence of a medical diagnosis.”

Saumya Kalia
Jun 10, 2022
long covid support groups
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
BodiesHealthgaslighting
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

