share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Video Games May Improve Decision‑Making Skills, Suggests Study

Researchers suggest that engagement with the medium, often viewed negatively, might help in improving brain activity when done in moderation.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Jul 26, 2022
gaming helps decision-making
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related