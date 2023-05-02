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‘Long Covid’ Patients In India Are Struggling, But Their Plight Remains Unseen

“With widespread understanding and acceptance, I wouldn’t feel too guilty for taking so long to recover.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 17, 2021
what are long covid19 symptoms
Image Credit: shutterstock/Hitesh sonar for The Swaddle
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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