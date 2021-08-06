share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women Sacrifice Careers for Family, Are Entitled to Financial Support After Divorce: Delhi HC

The court was ruling in a case where the husband contested to paying short-term maintenance on the grounds the wife was “capable” of working.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 23, 2021
maintenance after divorce
Image Credits: The Delhi High Court
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticedivorce
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related