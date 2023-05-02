share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Marital Rape Is a Valid Ground for Claiming Divorce, Kerala HC Says in Landmark Judgment

Even if the “law does not recognize marital rape under penal law, it does not inhibit the court from recognizing the same as a form of cruelty,” the bench said.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 6, 2021
marital rape grounds for divorce
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticerape
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related