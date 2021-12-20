share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Madras HC Issues Guidelines to Prevent Discrimination Against Disabled Women Athletes

The court highlighted the intersectional nature of injustice while ruling on the plea of a Chennai-based athlete.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Dec 21, 2021
madras hc disabled women athletes
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticefemale athletes
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related