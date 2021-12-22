share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In Banaras, Casteism and an Alcoholism Epidemic Are Criminalizing the Local Mallah Community

Brahminism and colonialism have both played an important role in creating the stereotype of a ‘drunken mallah.’

written by
Kushal Choudhary & Govind Sharma
published
Dec 22, 2021
alocoholism in Banaras ghats
Image Credit: Newsclick/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticealcohol abuse
AuthorKushal Choudhary & Govind Sharma

Kushal Choudhary is an independent journalist based in Banaras, exploring modernity and tradition through the lens of history and caste.  Govind Sharma is an independent writer based in Varanasi exploring caste and social issues.

Related