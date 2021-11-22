share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woman’s Friendliness Cannot Be Construed as Consent for Sex: Bombay HC

“Every woman expects ‘respect’ in a relationship, be it in the nature of friendship based on mutual affection,” the court observed.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 28, 2022
friendship sexual consent
Image credits: Freepik
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeconsent
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related