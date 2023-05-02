share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can We Move On: From the Trope of Friends Who End Up Together Because Men and Women Can Never Be ‘Just Friends’

The trope deems it tragic when friends of the opposite sex don’t end up as lovers, suggesting that platonic relationships are “lesser than.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 5, 2022
can-we-move-on-friends-min.jpg
Image Credit: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureCan We Move On?
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related