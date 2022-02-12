share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “My Toxic Ex‑Friend Wants to Connect Again. How Do I Say No?”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 13, 2022
cutting off toxic friends
Image Credits: Taxi Driver (1954)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefriendships
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related