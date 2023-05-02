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The Buzz Cut: Indians Surprised and Outraged That Colonizers Keep Big Diamond for Themselves

This week in The Buzz Cut, a colonizer family is consistent, media outlets are balanced on issues, and a statue spells equality.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 12, 2022
princess camilla koh-i-noor
Image Credits: Karwai Twang/ William Darlymple/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturecolonialism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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