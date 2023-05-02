share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why We Derive Comfort From Rewatching Familiar Things

Experts say that exposure to familiar stimuli can have a restorative effect on the brain, especially in times of high stress.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 12, 2022
why we love rewatching old things
Image Credits: Friends/ Brooklyn 99/ The Office/ Seinfeld/ Parks and Rec/ Fresh Prince of Bel Air/ New Girl
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturehuman behavior
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related