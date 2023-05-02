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Why We Derive Comfort From Rewatching Familiar Things

Experts say that exposure to familiar stimuli can have a restorative effect on the brain, especially in times of high stress.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 12, 2022
why we love rewatching old things
Image Credits: Friends/ Brooklyn 99/ The Office/ Seinfeld/ Parks and Rec/ Fresh Prince of Bel Air/ New Girl
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SocietyCulturehuman behavior
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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