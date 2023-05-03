share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “I Think My Friend Can’t Keep Secrets Because She’s Too Loud!”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Apr 12, 2020
advice column woe is me
Image credit: Nagina (1986)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCultureWoe Is Me!
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related