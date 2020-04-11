The Buzz Cut: All the Celebrity Missteps That Made Us Cringe Under Lockdown

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

As the world population hunkers down in their homes and deals with the mental health fallout of the Covid19 pandemic, Architectural Digest has decided to flaunt Drake’s obscene, mega pimped-out Toronto limestone manor on its cover. It has every color imaginable — gold, purple, pink, silver — maxxed out to exude 100% brightness … and cringe. Is this really the time, guys?

Ellen Degeneres, Hollywood’s resident talk show hypocrite, said being in lockdown was just like a prison — mainly because she hadn’t changed her clothes in 10 days and everyone in her multi-million dollar mansion was gay. Tone-deaf much?

Where there is capitalism and mindless, elite consumerism, there is Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. In a time when people are coming to terms with what’s essential for them to survive, Paltrow is marketing Goop’s expensive vibrators, shortly after she admitted to experiencing sexual frustration with her husband in isolation. If there was ever a time to cut out unnecessary Goop objects, it’s now people.

Talking of sex — Football club Manchester City’s Kyle Walker flouted the United Kingdom’s nationwide lockdown rules to host a sex party at his house. The day the party ended, reports show, Walker took to social media to urge people to stay inside their homes and follow social distancing guidelines. What gives?

A 5G + Covid19 conspiracy theory has taken over some celebrities’ waking moments — Woody Harrelson, M.I.A., even Twitter progressive John Cusack are tweeting new 5G networks originated in Wuhan, China are weakening people’s immunity, rendering them vulnerable to contracting the novel coronavirus. Incidentally, many of the 5G conspiracy theorists are also dancing around the anti-vaxx movement. Go figure.

Speaking of touting fake news, Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan came under fire for tweeting a WhatsApp forward in which he claimed clapping and shankh vibrations were likely to destroy coronavirus’ potency and improve blood circulation in those participating — this was a common theory people used to further legitimize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s calls for a Janata Curfew.

Lee Ryan, of the boy band Blue, took conspiracy to another level when he claimed the devil controls the government, and that people are soon going to be injected with microchips. He’s 36.

Talking of immaturity, K-pop star Kim Jaejoong tweeted to millions of his followers that he was hospitalized with Covid19. As well-wishes started to pour in, he revealed he was just pulling an April Fools’ prank. And when his fans were enraged at his insensitivity, he dialed it back to say the whole practice was an exercise in creating awareness about the pandemic. We think not.