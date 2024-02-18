Woe Is Me! "My Friend Ditched Me After Getting Into a Better College. Should I Reconnect With Her?"

Woe Is Me! is a series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

"Back in school, my friend and I were incredibly close, but as we entered different academic paths, our connection faded. While she focused on her entrance exams, I struggled to find my way and felt left behind. She'd taunt me every now and then about my academic performance, which wasn't as good as hers. She got into a good college, and I had to enroll in a private one. Our interactions dwindled, and even though I tried to maintain contact, she seemed more interested in her new college life. I tried expressing my feelings, but our communication continued to decline until I eventually decided to cut ties by removing her from my contacts and social media. Now, I'm grappling with whether to reconnect superficially to save face or to let go completely. I'm torn between my ego and the fear of repeating past disappointments, leaving me feeling uncertain about what to do next. Is there any point in reconnecting with her?"

– Estranged Friend

SA: I think it's best to let go. Seems like you tried to give it a fair chance even when she didn't. While you might still miss her from time to time, maybe, that's just nostalgia. There's a very good chance she might not want to rekindle the friendship like you want to, and that disappointment is very avoidable for you. Find new friendships that fulfill you and people who value you for who you are.

DR: I don't think it's worth reconnecting with her. She has made it very clear through her actions that this friendship is dead to her, and not all that is dead can be brought back to life. Rather than reminiscing fondly whenever you think of her, consider her memories as a lesson about the kind of people you shouldn't emotionally invest in -- let alone deem them "friends." You deserve better; she deserves to be left alone.