share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Dangerous Liaisons: ‘My Workplace Forbade Dating Co-workers… We Did It Anyway’

"We had a lot of fights due to clashes between work priorities and relationship commitments – it wasn’t an easy balance to strike."

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 10, 2024
Image Credit: iStock/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
relationshipsanxietywomen at work
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related