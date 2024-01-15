Woe Is Me! “I Cheated on My Ex, Now He’s Calling Me. What Should I Do?”

Woe Is Me! is a series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

"My ex and I were in a relationship for two years. We broke up because I cheated on him while on a trip. But I felt extremely guilty about breaking his trust and told him everything. It was a messy breakup and I still feel bad about having hurt him. We stopped talking after that. It has been a year since then, and I recently began dating someone else. But now he has begun texting and calling me, saying he wants to talk and that he might have been hasty about his decision back then. I don’t have feelings for him anymore but I also don’t want to hurt him all over again. What should I do?"

-- Second chances

SA: You're dating someone else now so meeting him for anything other than closure would be a waste of time. Let him know that you're not looking to fix anything anymore and that you don't share the same feelings. You did the right thing earlier by confessing about the cheating. All you can do now is apologize and close the chapter. If he thinks he was hasty a year back that's frankly his problem. He'll need to deal with it. You can't upend your life for a mistake you made over a year ago. You both deserve to move on.

DR: You cheated, you confessed, the two of you broke up, and you moved on. I don't think you owe him anything. You can draw a boundary, telling him you're seeing someone else now and don't think it would be right for you to indulge his regrets and participate in this conversation. End of story.

NY: You should not have to indulge him now. You owned up to whatever went down, faced the consequences and moved on with your life -- just as you both should have. But for Mr. Ex to suddenly come knocking on your door, wanting to revisit the past while hoping for a rewind is not exactly okay. It might be true that the sting of your infidelity elicited a knee-jerk reaction from him causing the breakup but seriously, what's done is done. Revisiting the "what ifs" won't do anyone any good. Breakups happen, hearts mend, and life goes on.



You should politely, yet firmly, let him know it's time to move forward, to let things go. Sure, it might feel a bit awkward and selfish, but sometimes you gotta rip off that bandage quickly rather than letting it fester in the drama bin. Also, how he takes this information is not your business anymore. Being a grown up he should know to regulate and process his emotions without dragging other people into it. Life's too short for unnecessary reruns!