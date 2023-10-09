share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “My Co‑Worker’s ‘Hustling’ Is Setting Unrealistic Standards for Others. Can I Tell Her to Stop?”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Aug 7, 2022
coworker likes to hustle
Image credit: Sitara (1985)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturehustle culture
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related