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The Buzz Cut: Men’s Rights Activists Call For Boycott of Movie That Deprives Men of Their Right to Be Violent

This week in The Buzz Cut: men’s rights activists express outrage, a woman who broke the internet now saves it, and rupee comes of age.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 6, 2022
darlings netflix mens rights activists
Image Credit: Darlings/Hitesh Sonar For The swaddle
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SocietyCulturebollywood
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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