The Swdl
Woe Is Me! “I’m Depressed and My Girlfriend Taunts Me About My Behavior”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Oct 18, 2020
am I depressed?
Image credit: Chalak (1966)
