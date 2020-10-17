share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: There’s An Explanation For The Moth Invasion This Week

Plus, is there anything to be learned from French collapsologists, who believe we are heading towards the end of civilization and humanity?

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 17, 2020
moth invasion October
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/Dissolve
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related