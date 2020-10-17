The Buzz Cut: There’s An Explanation For The Moth Invasion This Week

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

People in certain parts of India took to Twitter this week to marvel at a sudden, massive moth invasion, with people posting pictures of entire windows covered in small, brownish grey moths attracted to artificial light. According to scientists, this is a common phenomenon around the months of September and October every year, marking an extended monsoon season, like this year. Here’s what you need to know.

In Google’s Search On event this week, the tech giant announced plans to install a “hum to search” feature in its search engine, essentially allowing people to search for songs by simply humming them. Forget no more.

Deep in the French countryside, there’s a group of collapsologists — people who believe the world is heading toward the end of civilization, and the end of humanity. Can we learn a way of life from them that makes our last days easier?

Remember the times when irony and sarcasm were easy-to-identify and hard-to-cultivate markers of the coolest people? Well, no more. In The Cut’s podcast, author Raven Leilani talks the death of irony, and the whole-hearted embrace of earnestness.

The coronavirus pandemic has revealed several gaps in our society, in our governments and in our medical institutions. It has also raised questions we need to find answers to fast — how to ensure people have healthcare, how to ensure people are healthy, how to ensure everyone has a vaccine, and lastly, but perhaps more immediately: how to persuade an anti-vaxxer.

What, exactly, is the appeal of Timothée Chalamet? In this tell-all with GQ, the young actor looks back on his short but swiftly successful career, with nuggets from his co-stars along the way that paint a picture of an actor who feels he’s just starting out, still grappling with all he has achieved. Oh, and there’s a bit about the infamous kiss with Lily Rose-Depp, too, of course.

The trope of the unhorny man is on the rise. Gone are the days when men were understood to have only two priorities — food and sex, as glorified by Joey Tribbiani’s character on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Unhorny men are having a moment on Twitter, and there might just be something generational to it.

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide became an event the entire country debated over on social media, there was another platform, seemingly dedicated to an ever-elusive ‘truth,’ that became an unprecedented battleground: Wikipedia.