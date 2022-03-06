share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “I Need a Job to Move Out of My Parents’ House, but I’m So Burntout. How Do I Deal?”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Mar 6, 2022
work burnout
Image Credits: Patthar Ke Sanam (1967)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureburnout
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related