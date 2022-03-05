share
The Swdl
The Buzz Cut: Govt Mouthpiece Displays Unusual Behavior by Not Interrupting Panelist, Feared Unwell

This week in The Buzz Cut, a journalist’s health worries the government, a director makes strides in science, and a climate report pleasantly waves at humans locked in self-destruction.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 5, 2022
arnab goswami doesn't interrupt
Image Credits: The News Minutes/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

