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Pamela Anderson Is a Case Study in the Ethics of Storytelling About Survivors

A previous series ‘Pam and Tommy’ explored consent in her relationship — without her consent. Anderson is taking the narrative back.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 4, 2022
pamela anderson's story
Image Credits: Getty
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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