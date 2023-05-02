share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “How Do I Cope With Academic Failure While My Friends Succeed?”

Woe Is Me! is a series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 29, 2023
academic failure
Image Credit: Haar Jeet (1954)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureWoe Is Me!
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related