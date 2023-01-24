share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘The Last of Us’ Does a Familiar Disservice to Women in Dystopias

Tess’s death deviates from the game version in troubling ways — serving as a successor to the ‘fridging’ trope in sci-fi.

written by
Akankshya Bahinipaty
published
Jan 24, 2023
the last of us episode 2
Image Credits: HBO
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturedystopia
AuthorAkankshya Bahinipaty

Akankshya Bahinipaty writes about the intersection of gender, queerness, and race, especially in the South Asian context. Her background in political science and communication have shaped her past multimedia and broadcasting experience, and also her interest in current events.

Related