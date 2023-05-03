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Cellulite Is a Lie

An in-depth report explores the marketing gimmick that convinced women their skin was in need of curing.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Oct 31, 2018
what is cellulite
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Tags
BodiesHealthbeauty
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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