Why Whodunnit Satires Are Replacing Murder Mysteries

The lighthearted approach of murder satires, coupled with their subversion of sexist tropes, allow audiences to enjoy the thrill of a whodunnit without putting up with misogynistic narratives.

Devrupa Rakshit
Apr 8, 2023
whodunit satires vs murder mystery
Image Credit: Hulu/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

