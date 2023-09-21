share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can We Move On: From the Trope of the Man Whose Violence Is Justified Because His Partner, Sister Was ‘Wronged’

The trope suggests that it’s okay to assault — or even kill — someone if their actions violate our ethics.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 1, 2022
fridging trope bollywood
Image Credit: Ghajini (2008)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureCan We Move On?
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related