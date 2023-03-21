share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The ‘Dark Triad Theory,’ Debunked

One of the major criticisms of the dark triad theory is its potential to stigmatize people living with Cluster B personality disorders.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 1, 2023
dark triad personality
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societymental healthnarcissism
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related