share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Were There Almost No Women In India’s Liquor Store Queues?

“I have a constant fear that someone would judge me to be a ‘loose woman’ one of these times and follow me home.”

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 6, 2020
liquor stores women
Image Credit: Twitter
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturealcohol
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related