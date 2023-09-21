share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘The Simpsons’ Actor Who Voiced Apu Apologizes to Indians for Stereotypical Portrayal

The show was founded on good intentions, Hank Azaria said, but it contributed to the “structural racism” in the U.S.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 14, 2021
apu on the simpsons
Image Credit: FOX
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureart
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related