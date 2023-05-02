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Why We Laugh at Cheesy Jokes

These anti-jokes thrive on their simplicity; they don’t need the perfect punchline wit, or a crafty delivery style.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 9, 2022
why we find lame jokes funny
Image Credits: Corbisimages/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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Tags
SocietyCulturehuman behavior
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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