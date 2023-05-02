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The Buzz Cut: Business Mag Pleased to Announce Billionaires Acquiring More Billions by the Year

This week in The Buzz Cut, billionaires get a boost, the media digs up shocking revelations from a celeb wedding, and a man unveils a snacks conspiracy.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 9, 2022
Mukesh Ambani Forbes richest man
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyPeoplebillionaire
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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