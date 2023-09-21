share
The Swdl
Why We Find Cringe Couples Fascinating

After a time when many suffered from touch-starvation and physical acts of closeness were potentially lethal, the excess PDA stands out for its sheer novelty.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Apr 6, 2022
why are cringe couples fascinating
Image Credit: Getty
