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The Buzz Cut: Director Takes Unnecessary Side Gig in Ultimate Indian Matchmaking

This week in The Buzz Cut, a director takes a realistic turn, a song goes up for sale, and two men discuss matters of science.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 2, 2022
karan johar indian matchmaking
Image Credits: IITIIMShaadi.com/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyCultureelitism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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