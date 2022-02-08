share
The Swdl
Not Everyone Idolizes Their Parents. Why Do We Inevitably Mirror Them Still?

“For most of my life, I only could see how I’m mirroring the good [aspects]… but after I experienced some life-altering and traumatic events in my personal life, I realized that I was mirroring a lot of bad behavio...

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 9, 2022
why we inherit parent's behavior
Image Credit: 123RF/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Tags
SocietyCulturehuman behavior
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

