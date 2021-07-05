share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Summer Heat Makes Us Less Productive

High temperatures make us more lethargic, along with stiff office work attire and biological changes presenting a productivity problem.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 5, 2021
low productivity during summers
Image Credit: Flintrehab
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureproductivity
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related