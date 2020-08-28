share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

10 of 59 Surviving Members of Great Andamanese Tribe Test Positive for Covid19

Indigenous Andamanese populations are particularly vulnerable to to infectious disease because their isolation has left them with low immunity.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Aug 28, 2020
great andamanese tribe
Credit: Andamans Guide
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related