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Why Retailers Rebranding as ‘Woke’ Is Disingenuous

Netflix’s ‘White Hot’ traces the story of Abercrombie & Fitch, but inadvertently prompts questions of whether retailers rebranding through inclusivity is enough.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 26, 2022
woke brand marketing
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyCultureaesthetics
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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