share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Lifestyle Brands Are Showcasing Their Humanitarianism, Blending Activism and Retail

This moment in advertising that combines politics, sentiment, charity, and retail is new.

written by
Meher Varma
published
Jun 16, 2021
brands covid19 campaigns
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecovid19
AuthorMeher Varma

Meher Varma is a cultural anthropologist, brand storyteller, and writer. You can find more of her work on mehervarma.com and @agramofmeher.

Related