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The Buzz Cut: British Man Marvels at Gandhian Non Violence From Atop a Bulldozer

This week in The Buzz Cut: a British man learns the doctrine of peace with bulldozers, a music festival is relevant again, and Queen Barbies take over.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 23, 2022
boris johnson in india
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle/ S. Peters
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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