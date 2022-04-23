share
The Swdl
The Buzz Cut: British Man Marvels at Gandhian Non Violence From Atop a Bulldozer

This week in The Buzz Cut: a British man learns the doctrine of peace with bulldozers, a music festival is relevant again, and Queen Barbies take over.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Apr 23, 2022
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle/ S. Peters
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

