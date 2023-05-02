share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why People Who Believe They’re Attractive Might Be Motivated to Act Selfishly

“Knowing their attraction and the bargaining power it gives them, attractive people might feel entitled to better treatment than other[s].”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 10, 2022
attractive privilege
Image credit:Yandex
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindentitlement
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related