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Across Cultures, People Associate ‘Attractive’ Faces With More Intelligence, Trustworthiness: Study

The findings locate the “halo effect” of attractiveness — adding weight to concerns around pretty privilege and the constructs of beauty.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 29, 2022
attractiveness halo effect
Image Credits: Dreamstime
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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