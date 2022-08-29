share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Across Cultures, People Associate ‘Attractive’ Faces With More Intelligence, Trustworthiness: Study

The findings locate the “halo effect” of attractiveness — adding weight to concerns around pretty privilege and the constructs of beauty.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 29, 2022
attractiveness halo effect
Image Credits: Dreamstime
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencebeauty
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related