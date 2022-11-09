share
The Swdl
Why Swearing Can Make Us Sound More Convincing, According to Science

An analysis of 100 papers on swearing revealed it to be “undeniably different from and more powerful than other forms of language use.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Nov 9, 2022
is swearing good for your health
Image Credit: Dreamstime/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
