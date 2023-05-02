share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why People Are Not Getting Better at Recognizing Masked Faces

“[F]ace processing in humans — at least in adults — is rigid even after prolonged real-life exposure to partially covered faces.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 21, 2022
why masked faces are difficult to recognize
Image Credit: Dreamstime
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencecovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related